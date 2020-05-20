According to the Pettis County Health Center, the number of confirmed cases in Pettis County has remained steady at 70 for the second consecutive day. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 12 active cases in the county. A total of 57 individuals have been released to normal activity. One individual remains hospitalized.
Statewide a total of 11,232 positive cases have been reported. There have been 631 deaths in Missouri related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
The health center recently answered a number of frequently asked questions. Here are a few more of the responses:
Q: I think I have been exposed to the virus or I am feeling sick. Where can I get tested?
Pettis County is fortunate that the number of tests available has increased to the point that anyone needing to be tested can be tested. Testing is available through Bothwell Regional Health Center by calling the hospital at 660-826-8833 and asking for the COVID-19 hotline or contacting Katy Trail Community Health at 877-733-5824. Testing is available for those without insurance or a primary care provider. Call before going to any clinic if you think you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Q: What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
The most common symptoms are fever of 100.4, cough and shortness of breath. New symptoms have been added to include chills, chills with shaking, headache, muscle aches, sore throat and new loss of the sense of taste or smell.
Q: The governor says the state is opening up on May 4. Why can’t I go visit my loved one in the nursing home or assisted living?
Our facilities for our most vulnerable population are working very hard to keep everyone safe. As has happened in other places, COVID-19 in a nursing home can have deadly results. Both the state and county public health orders forbid anyone from entering a long-term care facility, assisted living facility or other facility caring for at-risk individuals except to provide essential services or end of life situations. Everyone understands how difficult this is for families and residents, but it is absolutely necessary to protect the most vulnerable among us. There is no information about when families will be able to visit again.
Q: What about outdoor activities?
Going for a walk keeping distance from those who do not live in your house is good exercise. The parks are opening up slowly, but caution needs to be used when going to events in the parks. There is still the need to maintain social distancing of 6 feet and make sure surfaces that are touched are clean. Activities such as auctions and yard sales still need to maintain the 6 feet distance. If cases are identified as happening due to these events, the organizers will be notified. You can visit your neighbors as long as you stay 6 feet apart. Driveway visits can be a great relief as you can sit 6 feet apart. You can go for a drive in your car as long it is with people who live in your house.
