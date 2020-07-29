Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pettis County increased by 18, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The county has 108 active cases as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. On Monday, the total number of active cases was reported at 113. There have been 344 total cases reported countywide, increasing from Monday’s total of 326. There have been 233 individuals released to normal activity. Seven people remain hospitalized.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday a total of 44,823 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,213 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Missouri.
Pettis County Health Center officials reported due to training, the daily Facebook posts reporting case numbers may be slightly delayed this week. Individuals with questions or concerns that need immediate attention are asked to call the health center at 660-827-1130. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
