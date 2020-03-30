Local churches are continuing to find novel ways to stay in touch with congregations and the community during a time of social distancing. On Sunday, Cornerstone Baptist Church hosted a drive-in church service that drew around 400 people.
With sanctions in place to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, most churches have stopped hosting services inside houses of worship. Cornerstone Pastor Chris Guffey said by phone Monday, churches are becoming more innovative in how they bring God’s Word to others.
Sunday was the first drive-in service conducted by Cornerstone. Guffey said the idea occurred to him because he had pastor friends who’d previously hosted drive-in church services.
“We thought we’d give it a try,” he added. “It’s a crazy time we’re living in and everybody is trying to be as creative as they can to keep people gathered, while still keeping everybody safe and healthy.”
Those in attendance drove their cars, parked, stayed in the vehicles and listened to the service on 88.1 FM. The church, located on state Route Y west of Sedalia, also provided a Facebook Live event.
“Basically, how it works is we put a trailer down at the bottom of the parking lot so we have theatre seating,” Guffey said. “Then, we ran all of our services into a soundboard that then projected it to two locations — Facebook Live and to an FM transmitter.”
Church members directed traffic and also held signs telling worshipers to stay in their cars and tune into 88.1 FM.
Guffey added the church also interacted with everyone in their cars by offering fun options for communication.
“Since they’re all in their cars, I can’t hear them if they are talking to me,” he noted. “We can’t see them if they’re singing, so we gave them signs.”
Participants could use their left blinker to signal they were raising their left hand in worship, if they turned on the parking lights it meant they were singing along and if they agreed with something they could honk their horns. Guffey added if they turned on the spray on their wipers it meant they wanted to be baptized.
“All the feedback we’ve gotten has been really positive,” Guffey noted. “We had some new folks that came and aren’t connected to our church or any other church.
“We have a few unique challenges, because we’re a little bit more rural than some of the other churches,” he continued. “But we got through those (challenges), and I thought it went really well.”
Cornerstone will host the drive-in service again Sunday and Guffey said they hope to soon have other churches come on board.
“We’re going to reach across denominational lines,” he noted.
The church is inviting a representative from Bothwell Regional Health Center who will hopefully attend this Sunday’s drive-in service.
“We’re going to request one person from Bothwell come (to the service) and we’re going to pray over the hospital and our nurses and doctors,” he said.
Guffey added during this time of global pandemic many people need more than physical healing.
“As believers, we believe that you treat the whole human condition,” he noted. “God made us body, mind and soul. And during this season we need to take care of our bodies but we also need to take care of our souls.
“Every time we gather it’s not about an offering we received, but when we gather it’s an expression of our faith,” he continued. “It’s not about seeing friends or gathering in a social setting … our gathering No. 1, is to remind us that we serve our Savior and. No. 2 to point us to the eternal church.”
He added in this uncertain time, everyone needs a “sense of calm” and when churches are closed people lose “that sense of calmness.”
“That’s what our churches need to be doing right now is speaking calmness through a great God,” Guffey said.
Weather permitting, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 19856 state Route Y, will host another drive-in church service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 5. There is room for 230 cars. For more information, call 660-827-4833.
