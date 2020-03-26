Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 19856 state Route Y, will host church services at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the church driveway. Church goers may stay in their cars to keep in compliance with social distancing guidelines. There is room for 230 cars. The event will be hosted weather permitting.
Cornerstone Baptist to offer church in driveway
- By Democrat Staff
