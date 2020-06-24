The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by one overnight in Pettis County.
The country has 22 active cases, a decrease of three from Tuesday’s report of 25, according to the Pettis County Health Center. One person is hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 87 individuals have been returned to normal activities. That number is up from the 83 reported Tuesday.
As more businesses and organizations continue to reopen and host events, individuals are reminded to continue to practice social distancing. This includes maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals when in public, washing hands and using hand sanitizer, remaining home if symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are present and wearing face masks while in public.
