Both the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and individuals who are hospitalized have increased, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The total number of confirmed cases increased by seven to 145 from the 138 reported Tuesday. There are 20 active cases in Pettis County. Two people are now hospitalized, which is an increase of one person from Tuesday’s report.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Missouri Division of Health and Senior Services and local health center officials emphasize the need for transparency when individuals are contacted about a positive test result.
According to Monday’s Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing, the health center is concerned that ”when we contact positive cases, some people do not want to share with us where they have been and who their close contacts may be. This makes trying to slow the spread very difficult.”
According to the briefing, recent studies have indicated about 50% of positive cases do not know where they came in contact with a positive person.
“This statistic highlights the importance of mask wearing for everyone,” the report states. “There is a concern about whether mask wearing is safe. There is no evidence that mask wearing causes any health issues.”
Individuals are also asked to continue social distancing practices including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals in public settings, frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers, avoiding contact with one’s eyes, ears and mouth and staying home if ill or showing signs of COVID-19.
