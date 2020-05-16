For the third consecutive day, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County remains at 69, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 41 active cases in the county. A total of 37 individuals have been released to normal activity, One person remains hospitalized.
Restaurants in Pettis County that have met and comply with public health order guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Pettis County Health Center are able to open for dine-in service on Monday.
There is no longer a stay-at-home order, but individuals are still asked to stay at home as much as possible. If one must go out for food, work or other necessities, individuals are encouraged to wear a mask, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and maintain a 6-foot distance between non-household contacts.
If you are ill with symptoms of a fever, cough, trouble breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of smell or taste, the health center urges you to call your health care provider.
DHSS reported on Friday a total of 10,456 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri. There have been 576 deaths in the state including one in Pettis County.
COVID-19 testing is available at Katy Trail Community Health by calling 877-733-5824 for an appointment, at Bothwell Walk In Clinic by calling 660-826-8833 or visiting brhc.org or at American Family Clinic Urgent Care by calling 660-235-3759.
