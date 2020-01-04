Scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution at both the state and national levels. Applications for the 2020 academic year will be accepted through midnight Feb. 15.
At the state level, a few of the scholarships include:
MSSDAR Scholarship: $2,000 awarded to a student pursuing a degree of his/her choice or a graduating Missouri high school senior planning to attend an accredited college or university in Missouri.
Irene and Leeta Wagy Memorial Scholarship: $1,000 awarded to a woman pursuing a degree in education.
Dorothy Polkert Memorial Scholarship: $500 awarded to a student pursuing a business degree.
Roberta Capps American History Scholarship: $1,000 awarded to a high school senior or a college freshman, sophomore or junior who will have a concentrated study of a minimum of 24 credit hours in American History and Government.
Nash Music Scholarship: available to any high school senior through college junior pursuing a music degree. Student must be an accomplished musician and maintain an overall GPA of at least 3.0.
MSSDAR Veteran’s Scholarship: for military veterans, guardsmen, and reservists to assist in furthering their education and career goals.
At the national level, scholarships include those for children of DAR members, for students planning to study in specific areas or fields, for students going into education, for students who are Native American, and more.
DAR scholarship applications must be submitted online. For more information about state scholarships, visit mssdar.org/state-scholarships. For more information about national scholarships, visit www.dar.org/national-society/scholarships.
