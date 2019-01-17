As the Democrat continues to provide the most comprehensive news coverage of Pettis County and surrounding areas, website visitors will soon see some changes.
For more than 150 years, the Sedalia Democrat has been the primary news source for Pettis County citizens, offering coverage of area sports, crime, court cases, education, arts and entertainment, business development, features on newsworthy citizens, breaking news, and more. To continue supporting those efforts, website users will see a change in how they access stories online, effective Thursday, Jan. 24.
“Local journalism is just as important in 2019 as it was when the Democrat began in 1868, but the way many people consume news has changed,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “We view the content we produce as a valuable service for Pettis County and we hope our readers see its value too. Purchasing a subscription, whether print or digital, helps support that service and local journalism.”
The Democrat has offered digital subscriptions since 2017, so while the subscription isn’t new, there are some changes to the website.
Website visitors will no longer be offered a set number of free views every 30 days. A subscription will be required to read any locked stories, which are designated with a key symbol next to the headline. Any unlocked stories, which will not have a key, will be available for anyone to read at any time, regardless of how many other stories a visitor has already viewed.
The website changes don’t affect print subscribers, as they already receive complete access to sedaliademocrat.com as part of their subscription, which includes full website and E-edition access and a print edition delivered to their home five days a week. If they haven’t already done so, print subscribers are encouraged to activate their online access by visiting sedaliademocrat.com/activate.
For those who prefer to read their news only online, digital subscriptions, which include full website and E-edition access, are available for $10 a month and can be purchased at sedaliademocrat.com/subscribe.
The Democrat appreciates the community’s support during the last 150 years. And with your continued support, the Democrat will hopefully continue to provide a quality news service for another 150 years.
“Our mission of providing the best news coverage of Pettis County remains the same,” Weibert said. “We are asking Pettis County citizens to also support that mission.”
For more information or assistance in purchasing an online subscription, call 866-204-7515 or email circulation@phillipsmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.