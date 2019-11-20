Although the calendar says otherwise, Sedalia and the rest of Missouri already had a taste of winter weather over the last several weeks. While that doesn’t guarantee an active winter season for 2019-20, it does increase the possibility.
Jared Leighton, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, said it can be tough to predict winter weather outlooks for the central United States and most predictions offer about equal chances for various winter weather activity. He said it’s easier to predict temperature ranges on the coasts but those predictor devices aren’t as helpful in places like Sedalia.
Leighton said the Sedalia area averages 15 to 20 inches of snow each season, which residents can probably expect to see again, give or take a few inches.
“That will probably be in the form of one very large event 6-10 inches, maybe one or two moderate events 3-6 inches, then the rest comes in a series of small 1-3 inch events,” Leighton said. “All three of those have equal impact — it only takes 1 inch to get roads messed up, depending on how temperatures work out. It really doesn’t take a big event for the impact to really be here. We should be prepared for six to 12 weather events this year where roads become hard to navigate.”
Leighton said the six to 12 range is not a prediction but rather the average for Sedalia and the rest of the region although if 2019-20 sees a more active winter, it could be 12 or more weather events.
“We’ve had two (events) and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. That could be an indication of an active winter but we don’t know just yet,” he said. “… It could mellow out as we go forward, but so far it’s shaping up to be an active beginning part of winter. If that continues once cold air is established, it could be an active winter and we could be seeing 12-plus events.”
He said the recent cold air has been fleeting as warmer temperatures returned this week. Once cold air remains for the winter, it will be a little easier to decipher winter activity. He said early snowfalls and cold snaps mean a stronger possibility for an active winter, but it’s not something he can predict with 100% certainty.
Since it can be difficult to gauge how a winter season will shape up, Leighton said it’s best for residents to approach the season as if it will be bad so they’re prepared, just in case.
He advised having houses equipped to go a few days without power, especially in the Sedalia area which he said is more conducive to ice storms due to its proximity to a transition area from the warmer to colder climates. Residents should have nonperishable food, a good source of water, and a generator if a family has the means although he cautioned those should only be used outdoors.
Trisha Rooda, director of the Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency, said residents should also prepare their vehicles in case of bad weather. She suggested keeping extra food, a small shovel, cat litter, and extra blankets in the vehicle and to make sure it has a full fuel tank and all windows and lights are cleared off before driving.
Despite the precautions, Rooda and Leighton both advised that residents should stay home if possible during bad weather to avoid adding to the poor conditions with more traffic.
They also both advised staying informed about forecasts whether through social media, television and radio news stations, a NOAA weather radio, mobile weather alerts and apps or other notification systems. They said citizens should use that information to plan ahead if travel is necessary.
Rooda noted it’s important for residents to know the difference between a winter weather advisory, watch and warning. According to the National Weather Service:
• Warning: Snow, sleet or ice expected — take action. Confidence is high that a winter storm will produce heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain and cause significant impacts.
• Watch: Snow, sleet or ice possible — be prepared. Confidence is medium that a winter storm could produce heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain and cause significant impacts.
• Advisory: Wintery weather expected — exercise caution. Light amounts of wintry precipitation or patchy blowing snow will cause slick conditions and could affect travel if precautions are not taken.
NWS notes that warnings, watches and advisories are issued by the local NWS office based on local criteria.
Rooda also suggested checking the Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page for weather alerts and other preparedness tips.
