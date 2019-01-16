Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include filing information from Green Ridge and La Monte.
Ballots for the April 2 Municipal Election are set with the filing window closing Tuesday. Many incumbents will run unopposed in the Pettis County area, though Sedalia, La Monte and Windsor will see a select number of contested races.
City of Sedalia
Southeast Sedalia will host the only campaign battleground this year with two candidates vying for Ward 3 of the Sedalia City Council.
Ben Lyles submitted his paperwork on the final day of filing Tuesday to challenge 10-year Councilman Bob Cross.
Cross was the first candidate to enter the April election in Sedalia. He was at the front of the line on the first day of filing Dec. 11.
Lyles is an operations manager with Parkhurst Manufacturing. He formerly served as the Sacred Heart School football coach.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Turley told the Democrat last week she would not seek re-election to the city council. The next candidate to take her seat is all but guaranteed, as Thomas Oldham was the only person who filed to run for Turley’s seat in Ward 1, which covers northwest Sedalia.
Ward 2 Councilman Russell Driskell and Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page will return for another two-year term on the council after no one filed to challenge them in the April election.
City of Green Ridge
Green Ridge will see two sitting members of its Board of Aldermen re-elected to another term. Daniel Piscopo and Brandon Durrill will spend another two years on the board with no one filing to run against them for their seats.
Village of Ionia
Three incumbents will run unopposed for another two-year term on the Ionia Village Council. William Smart, Thomas Gage and Lonnie Gerlt were the only people to enter their names on the village’s election ballot.
City of La Monte
Two women are seeking to run for the same seat on the La Monte Board of Aldermen after an incumbent did not file for re-election. Sheila Moore and Lisa Jones put their names on the April ballot to take the office that Ward 1 Alderman David Jones will vacate.
Ward 2 Alderman Terry Drum secured another two-year term with his unopposed bid for re-election.
City of Smithton
Two incumbents have retaken their seats with the closing of election filing. No one filed to run against West Ward Alderman Dan Hicks and East Ward Alderman Tom Glenn, guaranteeing them another two-year term in office.
City of Windsor
Windsor will see some of the most election intrigue with two contested races for the city’s Board of Aldermen.
Ward 2 Alderman Julia Bowers is up against a familiar name in Mike Parris, who held the Ward 2 seat two years ago before Bowers was elected to office. Newcomers Johanna Goosen and Kevin Clark will face off for the chance to represent Ward 3.
Incumbent Debbie Bowers didn’t see a challenger file to run against her in Ward 1, the only portion of the city in Pettis County. Mayor Rick Rollins will also continue unopposed into another two-year term in office.
Pettis County Ambulance District
Both Board of Directors districts up for re-election will have contested races in April.
In District 1, Tim Padgett has filed to run against incumbent Nick Gerke, who serves as board secretary. Padgett, who serves as board treasurer for the Pettis County Fire Protection District Board of Directors, ran for the PCAD seat in 2016.
In District 4, Bill Griffith and John Fritz have filed. Fritz, who was on the original committee to help form PCAD in 2012, was appointed in December to fill the seat vacated by Les Harrell. Griffith has been involved in the first responders community for decades. He ran against Harrell in 2012 and 2016 but lost both times.
Sedalia 200
Incumbent Diana Nichols has filed for reelection. Nichols was first elected in 2013 and is seeking her third term on the board.
She will face Matthew Herren, Richard Thomas and Barbara Schrader.
Herren, a former counselor at Sedalia Middle School, and Thomas sought seats on the board during the 2018 election.
Schrader is a former teacher in the Kansas City School District. This is her first time to run for a seat on the Sedalia 200 board.
Green Ridge R-VIII
With two open spots, Green Ridge residents will have one at least one new face on their board of education. Incumbent Justin Ray filed for another term while newcomers Derick Larimore and Tracy Thomas also filed for the open seats. Incumbent Mark Haverly chose not to seek reelection.
La Monte R-IV
La Monte will not host an election in April. With two open seats and only two candidates who filed, incumbent Jack Shull will serve with B.J. Breshears. Incumbent Jennie Hackworth did not file for reelection.
Smithton R-VI
Three candidates have filed for two open seats on the Smithton Board of Education. Incumbents Jason Brown and Becky Williams will face challenger Erin Gilbert. This is Gilbert’s first time as a candidate for the board.
Pettis County R-XIII (Dresden)
Voters in Dresden will choose between three candidates for two seats on their school board. Brenda Butler, Keri Vansell Dickman and Addison Eckles have submitted their paperwork as candidates. Incumbents Joy Guymon and Brian Guymon chose not to seek reelection.
Pettis County R-V (Northwest)
Registered voters in the Pettis County R-V School District will have six candidates to consider for two seats on the board. Incumbent Matt R. Powell will face challengers Tami Green, Eric Cornine, Anne Townsend, Steven Townsend and Casey Smith. Jason Chamberlin did not file for reelection.
