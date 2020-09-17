On Wednesday, the Pettis County Health Center reported the death of another resident attributed to the virus. There have now been 11 deaths county-wide.
Pettis County added 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 904, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now 131 active cases and 762 residents have been released to normal activity. One additional resident of the county has been hospitalized seeking treatment from the COVID-19 virus. Three residents of Pettis County are now hospitalized.
On Wednesday, the Sedalia School District 200 reported a member of the Washington Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. That person is in quarantine at home. With the district’s mandatory mask protocol and social distancing guidelines, additional quarantines are not required at this time.
The district has reported this case to the Pettis County Health Center, as required by Missouri law.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,191 new cases Wednesday. The statewide total is now 106,587 residents. There are now 1,739 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri with the addition of seven deaths reported Wednesday.
