Fitzgibbon Hospital has partnered with the City of Marshall and rtd Ministries to bring the Apathy Effect Exhibit to Marshall to shed light on child exploitation and human trafficking.
The event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12-15 at the Martin Community Center. Tours are 30 minutes each and attendees can sign up in advance at iempathize.org/events/marshall. The Apathy Effect Exhibit is a multi-media, interactive learning experience touring an immersive display of original film, photography and artifacts of human trafficking survivors and advocates from around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.