• On Sunday while waiting for the elevator in the Fine Arts Building I overheard a mother and her two young daughters talking. The girls were worried about taking the elevator and said, “but what if it gets stuck.” To which the mother promptly replied, “Don’t worry the Fire Department is just down the street they’ll get us out.” — Reporter Faith Bemiss
• As I walked the Fairgrounds on Sunday I realized, although I was very tired, I would miss all the wonderful people I spoke with during the Fair. From those I interviewed such as a draft horse owner with a Percheron named “Chicken” (named because he was shy and would close the curtains on his stall with his teeth), to the kind vendor who paid for my corndog, to all those who just waved and said hi and gave a kind word. I will also miss the camaraderie of eating with my fellow reporters Hope Lecchi and Emily Walton and Editor Nicole Cooke. Thank you, Nicole, for treating us with lunch each Fair season. Regardless of people’s opinions of whether attendance was up or down, to me the 2019 Fair season was amazingly enjoyable! — Reporter Faith Bemiss
• I attended Saturday night’s concert and had a blast listening to Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne. It’s been several years since I’ve been to a Grandstand concert and Saturday didn’t disappoint. I sat in the bottom portion of the upper level of the grandstand and during “Copperhead Road,” a few people stood in the walkway and started line dancing. Within minutes, the whole walkway was filled with people laughing and line dancing. It was so fun to watch and was one of the coolest things I’ve seen at the fair. My boyfriend, who is a concert photographer and was at the show, said the track was filled with dancing too. Say what you will about the 2019 concert lineup, but those of us at the show had a great time. — Editor Nicole Cooke
• I made my annual stop by the largest vegetables in the Agriculture Building but I also looked at the average-size vegetables. My favorite? The oddly-shaped tomato that won “Most Unusual.” Congrats to John Bartlett of Marshall for his tomato catching my eye in the glass case. It was definitely unique! — Editor Nicole Cooke
