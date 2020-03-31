Tuesday was the last day of candidate filing for county and statewide offices in Missouri for the Aug. 4 primary election.
Candidate filing ended at 5 p.m. with no new candidates filing Tuesday in Pettis County, but there will be several contested races in 2020.
Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, of Sedalia, is running for election for the first time after being appointed to his position in 2018 by Gov. Mike Parson to fill the vacancy left by Brent Hampy. Hampy has also filed for the seat again and so has Dean Manuel, of Sedalia, both Republicans.
Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, of Sedalia, who was first elected in 2012, is seeking reelection and has been challenged by Republicans John Sultanov, of Sedalia, and Bill Berry, of Green Ridge.
County Assessor Chris Woolery is in his first term after serving as deputy assessor for many years and is being challenged by Sedalia Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham, of Sedalia, and Amber Bridges, of Smithton. All three are Republicans.
County Treasurer Kim Lyne, of La Monte, has also filed for reelection and is being challenged by Vlad Warsawski, of Sedalia. Both are Republicans.
Other county officials filing for reelection include Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith and Sheriff Kevin Bond, both Republicans, and Public Administrator Charli Ackerman and Surveyor Kerry Turpin, both Democrats.
Pettis County’s four state representative seats will be on the ballot, but two representatives are term limited in 2020 and can’t seek reelection. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, and Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, are serving in their last legislative session but some newcomers have already filed to compete for their empty seats.
Don (Donnie) Baragary, of Boonville, and Tim Taylor, of Bunceton, are both Republicans and have filed for Muntzel’s vacant District 48 seat as well as Democrat William Betterridge, of Pilot Grove. Republican Kurtis Gregory, of Marshall, and Libertarian William Truman Wayne, of Warrensburg, have filed for Dohrman’s vacant District 51 seat.
State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, is the only candidate for District 52. He is completing his first term in office. State Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, is being challenged by Democrat James Williams, of Warrensburg, for District 54. Williams also ran against Houx in 2018.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, is up for reelection and is being challenged by Republican Neal Gist, of Laurie, and Democrat Lindsey Simmons, of Hallsville. Libertarians Robert E. Smith, of Nevada, and Steven K. Koonse, of Leeton, have also filed.
Statewide, Republican Gov. Mike Parson has filed for candidacy. He came into the office after serving as lieutenant governor due to former Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation in 2018. Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, has also filed as a gubernatorial candidate.
Other Republicans include James W. (Jim) Neely, of Cameron, and Saundra McDowell, of Springfield. Other Democrats include Antoin Johnson, of St. Louis, Jimmie Matthews, of St. Louis, Eric Morrison, of Kansas City, and Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem, of St. Louis. Libertarian candidate Rik Combs, of Lohman, and Green candidate Jermone Howard Bauer, of St. Louis, have also filed.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will also be running for his seat for the first time after being appointed by Parson. He has been challenged by fellow Republicans Arnie C. AC Dienoff, of O’Fallon, Aaron T. Wisdom, of Williamsburg, and Mike Carter, of St. Charles. Democrats Gregory A. Upchurch, of St. Charles, and Alissia Canady, of Kansas City, are also running. Green candidate Kelley Dragoo, of Kansas City, and Libertarian Bill Slantz, of St. Charles also filed.
Secretary of State John R. (Jay) Ashcroft is seeking reelection and Democrat Yinka Faleti, of St. Louis, has also filed. Other challengers include Libertarian Carl Herman Freese, of Foristell, Green Paul Lehmann, of Fayette, and Constitution Paul Venable, of Moberly.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt will also be running for his office for the first time. He was serving as treasurer when Parson appointed him to the attorney general seat to replace Josh Hawley who was elected to the U.S. Senate. Democrats Elad Gross, of St. Louis, and Rich Finneran, of St. Louis, have also filed as well as Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock, of St. Louis.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will also be running for his office for the first time after being appointed by Parson to fill Schmitt’s vacancy. He has been challenged by Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, of St. Louis, Libertarian Nicholas Kasoff, of St. Louis, and Green Joseph Civettini, of St. Louis.
