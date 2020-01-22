Candidate filing for the April 7 Municipal Elections in Pettis County came to a close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. There will be several big races on the 2020 ballot, including three of the four wards for Sedalia City Council and a crowded ticket for the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees.
At the same time, numerous entities will not be hosting an election in April due to either a lack of candidates or having the same number of candidates as open positions, such as the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education.
City of Sedalia
Sedalia citizens will see three races for the city council this April.
In Ward 1, Councilman Jeff Leeman has retained his seat as no one else filed.
Ward 2 will have an entirely new representative as Councilwoman Bonita Nash is not seeking re-election. Newcomers Chris Marshall and Tina Boggess filed as candidates for Ward 2.
Ward 3 will see a race between Councilman Charles Lowe, who was appointed by Mayor John Kehde last spring to fill the vacancy left by former Councilman Don Meier, and newcomer Lucas Richardson, who is best known for co-organizing NoBro Art Events.
Ward 4 will also have a new council member with Councilman Tollie Rowe ending his city service after eight years. Former councilman Larry Stevenson, Sedalia Park Board member Rhiannon Foster and Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Jeff Wimann have filed for the Ward 4 seat.
City of Smithton
Mayor Damian Lemens, East Ward Alderman Edward Saltsgaver and West Ward Alderman John Hollomon have all filed for re-election. No other candidates filed.
City of La Monte
Mayor Ronnie McNeive has filed for re-election and will face candidate Sherry Motley. Ward 1 Alderman Fred Armstrong and Ward 2 Alderman David Wessel have filed for re-election and have no opposition.
City of Green Ridge
Mayor Ronnie Ollison, Alderman Tonny Turner Sr., and Alderman Charles Martin have all filed for re-election and have no challengers.
City of Houstonia
Mayor Brenda Cramer, North Ward Alderman Ashley Station and South Ward Alderman William Aaron Smith’s terms all expire in April. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had filed for any of the positions.
Village of Hughesville
Trena Fraizer, Rose Thompson, Billie Sue Price and Ruth Mason had filed for the two available Board of Trustee positions.
Sedalia School District 200
With four open Board of Education seats in April and only four individuals to file, the district will not host an election this year. Three three-year terms were filled by incumbents Scott Gardner, Michael Stees and Kenny Coffelt and one one-year term was filled by incumbent Matthew Herren.
Smithton School District
Three seats are open for the April election on the Board of Education. John Frazee, Sara Moore and Dennis Steele’s terms will expire in April. Moore and Steele have filed for re-election along with newcomer Erin Gilbert. The district was not in session Tuesday due to inclement weather and did not reply with updated information.
Dresden School District
Three seats will be up for election in April as the terms of Josh Nold, Shawn Harris and board treasurer Jeri Gail Uptegrove are expiring. Both Harris and Uptegrove filed for re-election. Michael A. Wyatt also filed for a term on the board. With three vacancies and three candidates, the district will not host an election in April.
La Monte School District
The terms of Leah Mahin, Linda Davis and Katie Hall are up for election in April. Mahin has filed for re-election. The school did not respond to requests for updated information Tuesday.
Pettis County R-V (Northwest) School District
The terms of three board members, Dr. Janeene Williams, Amy Kreisel and Mike Weathers, will be open in April. Five candidates have filed: Williams, Weathers, Steve Jolly, Ben Burson and Casey Smith.
Green Ridge School District
Board of Education President Barry White and board members Kenneth Ollison and Bob Stone are up for re-election in April. All three incumbents filed for re-election along with challenger Shelbi Nobel.
State Fair Community College
Board of Trustees members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger decided not to seek re-election, leaving two open positions. Five new candidates have filed: Justin Hubbs, Richard Parker, Chris Paszkiewicz, Yvonne Clark and WyAnn Lipps.
Pettis County Fire Protection District
The Pettis County Fire Protection District Board of Directors has one seat up for election and Ryan Reed is the only candidate. Incumbent Tim Padgett did not seek re-election.
Pettis County Ambulance District
There are two seats open on the Board of Directors but there will only be one race in April.
Board Vice Chairman Mike Layton filed for re-election to his District 2 seat and has been challenged by John Nail, who previously served as principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Sedalia and retired at the end of the 2015-16 school year.
Mark Buckley filed for District 5, making him the only candidate. Greg Nehring currently serves District 5 but did not file for re-election.
