Foley Equipment, which has served Kansas and Western Missouri for more than a half-century, has partnered with six other Catdealers in the United States to form a new, independent truck service network called RIG360.
“We are excited to help form and launch the new RIG360 network and bring even more truck parts and service capabilities to our customers,” said Jon Robinson, Vice President of Foley Equipment and RIG360 Board Chair. “Combined with our HDA Truck Pride launch last year, we have expanded our ability to serve all makes and models from radiator to rim, whether that is in Kansas, Missouri or beyond.”
Foley RIG360 provides parts and service to all makes and models of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and truck engines. Foley RIG360’s technicians can service every make and model of engine and truck brand on the road today, from Freightliner to International to Peterbilt and Kenworth.
Foley RIG360 has 11 truck service locations across Kansas and Western Missouri, and the entire RIG360 network includes 65 locations and over 450 service bays across 12 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
“Foley is well known for supporting Cat truck engines, but we’ve also been working other engine brands and complete vehicles for years,” said Eric North, Foley RIG360 Truck Product Support Manager. “The Foley RIG360 banner, combined with HDA Truck Pride makes us the one-stop shop for brands such as Eaton, Dana and Meritor.”
