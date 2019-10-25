The Green Ridge R-8 School District lost a beloved and dedicated teacher Wednesday with the death of Sue Kohues following a long battle with cancer.
Green Ridge Superintendent Dr. Jamie Burkhart spoke to Kohues’ current students Wednesday before later informing the district’s patrons of Kohues’ death.
Burkhart posted the following statement Wednesday evening on the district’s Facebook page:
“It is with deep sorrow that we must inform you that Sue Kohues, our 5th and 6th grade teacher at Green Ridge Elementary School, passed away. Ms. Kohues passed away today at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital after a long battle with uterine cancer,” Burkhart wrote. “Her commitment to her students and education will be greatly missed. This is a very difficult time for all of us. Ms. Kohues’ family has experienced a tremendous loss, and our Green Ridge R-VIII family grieves with them. Together we will make it through this tragedy.”
All who knew and worked with Kohues expressed their deepest sympathy to her family while commenting on the love she had for her students.
“Sue Kohues was a great teacher, she loved her students and we were lucky she chose to teach the children of Green Ridge,” Board President Barry White told the Democrat. “She was a dedicated teacher who always worked hard for her students and pushed them to work harder.
“She was able to continue to work the past year and a half while still undergoing treatments as she said the students were what kept her going,” White continued. “She was a great person and teacher and I was honored to know her.”
Those who worked closely with Kohues echoed White’s thoughts.
"Ms. Kohues had a love for teaching and her students that went beyond measure. She often gave of herself and her time to help students, teachers, or anyone in need,” Green Ridge Elementary Principal Rachel Hammers said Thursday morning. “She loved to share her excitement for science and nature with all who would listen. We all will miss her, and remember her love and compassion for her students, past and present. Ms. Kohues will be missed by so many, but her love will remain in all of our hearts”
Kohues found her passion for teaching later in life. She wanted her students to realize all they were capable of becoming, according to Librarian and STEAM teacher Nancey Dove.
"Sue Kohues found her calling to be a teacher later in life and we are so thankful that she did. Ms. Kohues loved each of her students unconditionally and expected them to do their absolute best,” Dove noted. “She was strict, loving, witty, and smart.
“Science was her passion and she transferred that knowledge and excitement to her students,” she continued. “A huge hole has been left in the Green Ridge School and community by her passing but she would be very angry with us if we stayed sad too long. She would want us to continue to grow, learn, laugh, and of course, love science."
As the district helped to prepare for funeral services, a team of guidance counselors from Kaysinger Conference schools were present Thursday to help students deal with Kohues’ death.
Visitation services for Kohues will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Green Ridge School. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.
"Ms. Kohues was an extraordinary person who not only blessed the lives of those she met, she blessed each and every one of her students' lives,” said Stephanie Nilson, a paraprofessional at Green Ridge. “She would have given or done anything for her students who she called her kids. Ms. Kohues changed our lives for the better. Her love for us will always be permanently imprinted in our hearts. We are better because of her."
