The following scholarships were presented to Green Ridge High School seniors from the Class of 2020.
Andrea Berry: A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Jeanette Berry: Central Missouri Electric Cooperative Scholarship, SFCC Dual Credit, UCM Dual Credit Spring Scholarship, Green Ridge Presbyterian Women's Scholarship, MFA-Ionia Producers Exchange Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Carson Brown: Mark Purchase Memorial Scholarship from the Green Ridge Presbyterian Church, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Katelyn Buxton: SFCC Dual Credit, UCM Dual Credit Spring, UCM Dual Credit Fall Scholarship, Ruth Pace Chadwick Memorial Scholarship, Joyce Brown Lake Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship
Baylea Cartee: UCM Red and Black Scholarship, UCM A+ Qualifier Scholarship, A+ Scholarship.
Caitlyn Chewning: SFCC Music Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
John Cockrum: A+ Scholarship.
Emily Dove: Columbia College Distinction Scholarship, We are Columbia College Scholarship, FCS Financial, Sue Kohues Memorial, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Blake Elam: A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Allison Fox: West Central Missouri Music Educators Association Scholarship, Drury Marching and Athletic Band Scholarship, Drury Music Activity Grant, Drury Music Major Grant, Drury Trustee Scholarship, Shelter Insurance Scholarship-Troy Curtis, Sue Kohues Memorial Scholarship, UCM Dual Credit Fall Scholarship, MoASSP Top 100 Honorable Mention, Missouri Bright Flight Qualifier, Green Ridge National Honor Society Scholarship, Green Ridge Recreation Organization Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Eric Genghini: A+ Scholarship.
Riley Hagedorn: UCM Dual Credit Spring Scholarship, Ruth Pace Chadwick Memorial Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Mason Harding: Green Ridge Alumni Scholarship, Vaughn and Edith White Memorial Scholarship, UCM Red and Black Scholarship, UCM Dual Credit Scholarship, UCM A+ Qualifier Scholarship, Missouri Bright Flight Qualifier, Green Ridge Booster Club Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Matilyn Hayes: Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church Mission and Ministry Scholarship, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative Scholarship, Central States Synodical Women of the ELCA Educational Scholarship, Shelter Insurance Scholarship-Steve Cannon, Knob Noster Physical Therapy Scholarship, Leona Schenewark Larson and Pauline Schenewark Wheeler Scholarship, Green Ridge Alumni Scholarship, Women's Service League Scholarship, Flower Slagel Walk Memorial Scholarship, Green Ridge CTA Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Candace Hilt: Green Ridge National Honor Society, SFCC Dual Credit Scholarship, UCM Dual Credit Fall Scholarship, Sue Kohues Memorial Scholarship, Rockhurst University Regents Scholarship, Rockhurst University Breen Scholarship, Rockhurst University The Hawk Fund, Hagan Scholarship, Casey's Scholarship, Sedalia Rotary Club Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Tanner Hoos: A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Matthew Mahalovich: A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Jakob Musgrave: Leona Schenewark Larson and Pauline Schenewark Wheeler Scholarship, UCM Dual Credit Spring Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Harrison Needy: UCM Red and Black Scholarship, UCM Dual Credit Scholarship, UCM A+ Qualifier Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Irina Oliferchuk: Sedalia Symphony Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Victoria Porter: A+ Scholarship.
Katelyn Purchase: A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Aleksandr Rebikh: Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Stephanie Stilfield: A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Amy Taushanzhi: A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Breanna Walker: Green Ridge CTA Scholarship, Cheri Dove Memorial Scholarship, District Board of Trustees Scholarship, Green Ridge Booster Club, Green Ridge Recreation Organization, Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Chester Hoefner Memorial Scholarship.
Elisha Woolery: A+ Scholarship.
