The Liberty Center Association for the Arts will host a free 45-minute screening of highlights from the upcoming PBS documentary, “Country Music,” by Ken Burns on the history of country music. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Hayden Liberty Center. Clay Clear, a young local country singer/songwriter/guitarist, will perform before the movie. The film starts at 7 p.m.
A second screening in Warrensburg is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12 in Twomey Auditorium in the University of Central Missouri’s Wood Building. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
KMOS-TV will be showing the documentary that will air on PBS in September.
