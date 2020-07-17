A heat advisory has been issued for Pettis County through 9 p.m. Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, dangerously hot and humid conditions will start spreading across eastern Kansas and Missouri on Friday. The worst of the heat and humidity is expected to peak Saturday afternoon, with oppressive temperatures continuing into Sunday. Heat index values up to 106 are expected.
NWS states there will be some relief from the heat Monday with some storm chances returning to the region.
According to NWS, Friday in Sedalia will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 and heat index values as high as 100. The low will be around 76 as clouds move in Friday night. Saturday will again be mostly sunny with a high near 95 and heat index values as high as 103. The low will be around 76 as clouds move in again that night. On Sunday, the low will be 74 with a high of 94.
Monday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 93 and a low around 72. A 30-40% chance of thunderstorms will continue throughout the rest of the week.
During periods of extreme heat, citizens are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Those working or spending time outside should take extra precautions. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Citizens are advised to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion or heat stroke, they should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency and bystanders should call 911.
