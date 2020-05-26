Six people died in traffic crashes over the 2020 Memorial Day weekend counting period, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release.
The counting period was from 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25. Patrol troopers investigated 341 crashes over the 2020 Memorial Day holiday weekend with 112 injuries and six fatalities Troopers also arrested 111 people for driving while intoxicated and made 112 drug arrests.
Marine operations troopers investigated 10 boating crashes with seven injuries. There were two drownings over the holiday weekend. They also arrested 11 people for boating while intoxicated and made three drug arrests.
During the 2019 counting period, the patrol investigated 296 traffic crashes, which included 127 injuries and seven of the eight fatalities. Troopers made 96 arrests for driving while intoxicated. Also, over the 2019 Memorial Day holiday, marine operations troopers investigated seven boating crashes involving three injuries and two fatalities and arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. No one drowned.
Troopers investigated five of the six traffic crash fatalities. Two fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring area. One fatality occurred in each of the following areas: Troop A, Lee’s Summit, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, and Troop F, Jefferson City.
No fatalities occurred on Friday, May 22 during the Memorial Day holiday counting period, four occurred Saturday, May 23, one occurred Sunday and one occurred Monday.
One of the Saturday fatalities included Talbert E. Richard, 26, of Sedalia. He was driving on state Route U near Smasal Road in Pettis County when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle overturned multiple times, struck a barbed-wire fence, and came to rest against a tree.
Richard was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Deputy Coroner Brian Morley pronounced Edward dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.