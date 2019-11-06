A Sedalia home is almost a total loss after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, adding to the growing list of recent structure fires in the area.
The Sedalia Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Summer Avenue.
According to SFD Battalion Chief Steve Rucker, the crew arrived on scene where they found a single-story house on fire with “heavy fire coming out of the front window.”
Responding firefighter Bradley Burton said the firefighters started “shooting water through the front window” to knock the fire back as much as they could before entering the house. They then forced entry through the front door and entered to do their primary search to make sure no one was in the house.
“We went in on the left and searched into the living room, into the kitchen, and found our way back around,” Burton explained. “There was fire up in the ceiling so we were knocking that down as we made our way back to the front. We had crews on the outside that were shooting water in there too. We got it all knocked down and started pulling ceilings until we came back out...We got the majority of it knocked down through that front window just to kind of help cool it down a little bit because it was pretty warm in there.”
Rucker said the department had a fast “knockdown,” and marked the fire under control in 11 minutes. Burton credited the responding SFD crew for the quick work.
“We have a good crew today, we had a really fast knockdown on it,” Burton said. “You can’t do a set of steps for each fire you have because each fire is different. But when you have an effective crew you can go in there and you work and get it done fast and effectively. I feel like that’s what we did today.”
The department cleared the scene at 4:56 p.m. According to Rucker, the house had “heavy damage.” He said it is probably an 80% loss with $67,000 worth of fire loss.
SPD called in an investigator from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause. Rucker later told the Democrat the fire marshal ruled it accidental due to faulty wiring.
The department has recently seen an increase in residential fires after fighting two last week.
“We’ve been seeing all of these daytime fires which is odd for us but it is what it is,” he said. “They’re a little bit easier to deal with when it’s the middle of the day instead of night though from all aspects.”
