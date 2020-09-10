The Sedalia Kiwanis Club will host its annual sausage and pancake breakfast, as delivery only, from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Breakfast will be delivered to homes and offices. The money raised will go toward local children’s projects. Tickets are $7 per meal and orders must be placed by Friday, Sept. 18. To place an order, call Event Chair Ann Dove at 660-527-3794.
