The following scholarships and awards were presented to Knob Noster High School seniors from the Class of 2020.
Earning the recognition of cum laude with a 3.67-3.82 GPA: Timothy Anderson, Christena Beard
Cody Clifton, Olivia Frisbee, Elizabeth McGlochlin, Matthew Nash, Sadie Parks, Kalie Retherfod, Tanner Rich.
Earning the recognition of Magna Cum Laude with a 3.83-3.99 GPA: Rebecca Burch, Ryan Day
Carinne Fundaburg.
Earning the recognition of Summa Cum Laude with above a 4.0 GPA: Peyton Anderson, Joseph Baker, Kathryn Binder, Trevor Bohl, Lane Bolton, Kaylee Fiveash, Kellen Foster, Gabriell Gish, Jayden Grisham, Lauren Hagle, Charlene Hills, Matthew Johnson, Karlotta Jacobs, Ella Konrad,
Chloe McDonnell, Bryce Melching, Shelby Parsons, Kiyera Rhymer, Maryanne Vezino, Cisco Zacarias, Colby Zink.
The George Washington Carver award is awarded by the state of Missouri to the top 10% of the class: Peyton Anderson, Joseph Baker, Kathryn Binder, Jayden Grisham, Lauren Hagle, Karlotta Jacobs, Matthew Johnson, Ella Konrad, Bryce Melching.
Scholarships
Olivia Allen: Diversity Award.
Peyton Anderson: Knob Noster Fair Board Community Service Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship, Knob Noster Hometown Merchants Scholarship.
Joseph Baker: Neumont Achievement Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Trevor Bohl: Bright Flight Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Lane Bolton: Red and Black Scholarship, Wayne C. Miller Memorial Scholarship, Mitch Franklin Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Rebecca Burch: Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Cody Clifton: West Central Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
Madison Eccleton: Red and Black Scholarship.
Kendra Flerlage: Knob Noster Hometown Merchants Scholarship.
Kellen Foster: Red and Black Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, John Williams Memorial Scholarship from Lion’s Club, Knob Noster Fair Board Community Service Scholarship, Mitch Franklin Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship, Knob Noster Hometown Merchants Scholarship.
Olivia Frisbee: Women's Track and Field Scholarship, Griffon Guarantee Scholarship, John Williams Memorial Scholarship from Lion’s Club, KNAT James Jageman Scholarship, Wayne C. Miller Memorial Scholarship, Mitch Franklin Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Carinne Fundaburg: Red and Black Scholarship, Knob Noster Hometown Merchants Scholarship.
Jayden Grisham: Excellence Award.
Lauren Hagle: Distinguished Scholar Scholarship, Northwest A+ Scholarship, John Williams Memorial Scholarship from Lion’s Club, Bright Flight Scholarship.
Matthew Johnson: Air Force ROTC Scholarship, Missouri S&T Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Duke Johnson: Athletic and Academic Scholarship, Wayne C. Miller Memorial Scholarship.
Madalyn Judd: Mitch Franklin Scholarship, Knob Noster Hometown Merchants Scholarship
Ella Konrad: Chancellor’s Award, Bright Flight Scholarship: Received Honorable Mention for the Missouri Scholars 100 Program, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Chase Laroque: A+ Scholarship.
Brianna Mason: KNAT James Jageman Scholarship.
Bryce Melching: UCM Red and Black Scholarship, UCM Mildred I. Harmon Scholarship, UCM Dual Credit, Wayne C. Miller Memorial Scholarship.
Chloe McDonnell: Oxbridge Honors Scholarship, Music Talent Scholarship, Bright Flight Scholarship.
Elizabeth McGlochlin: Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Matthew Nash: Whiteman Spouses Club Scholarship, Bright Flight Scholarship.
Brandon Parish: Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Sadie Parks: Red and Black Scholarship, Braxton Rethwisch Scholarship, Dual Credit Scholarship, Wayne C. Miller Memorial Scholarship.
Shelby Parsons: John Williams Memorial Scholarship Lion’s Club.
Brandon Rau: Red and Black Scholarship, Dual Credit Scholarship, A+ Scholarship.
Kierra Rhymer: Charles 80 and Diane Dudley 81 KPMG Scholarship in Accounting, Red and Black Scholarship.
Makinzie Sangricco: Wayne C. Miller Memorial Scholarship.
Peter Stevens: Red and Black Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship, Knob Noster Hometown Merchants Scholarship.
Alexia Thornton: Wayne C. Miller Memorial Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Maryanne Vezino: A+ Scholarship, Red and Black Scholarship, Knob Noster Physical Therapy Scholarship, Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship.
Wyatt White: Knob Noster Hometown Merchants Scholarship.
Colby Zink: Knob Noster Educational Security Trust Foundation Scholarship, Knob Noster Hometown Merchants Scholarship.
Military Enlistment Recognition:
Christena Beard: US Air Force.
Anthony Gillespie: US Navy.
Samuel Weinmann: US Army National Guard.
Wyatt White: US Army National Guard.
