The following students were recently named to the La Monte Elementary honor roll for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Third Grade: Desmond Caldwell, Brody Gann, Isabelle Green, Jovanny Olmedo, Ruby Priest Tracy Pahua, Hayden Smeraldo, Jessica Torres, Dominic Wilbern.
Fourth Grade: Giovano Alexander, Genesis Berry, Eli Breshears, Alex Comfort, Maritza Dedios, Evan Dresel, Ethan Durham, Alexia Fields, Alison Fernandez, Arely Garcia, Ricardo Garcia, Marcos Lemus, Miguel Lemus, Merrideth Oehrke, Noah Schimek, Kenny Shull, Valeria Torres, Peyton White.
Fifth Grade: Lily Anderson, Dexter Caldwell, Nellie Elliott, Morgan Hall, Lexi Hillman, Kat Knoernschild, Gabe Knight-Lentz, Juan Lemus, Yuliana Lemus, Elektra Parker, Brody Pierceall, Jonzel Rios, Joseph Shelton, Trevor Turley, Raven Weber.
Sixth Grade: Andrea Blakely, Addison Briggs, Carter Breshears, Gabrielle Buretz, Chloe Castillo, Valerie Castillo, Bradley Knight-Lintz, Jose Lemus, Kimberly Lemus, Mauricio Lemus, Chloe Lentz, Akili Moody, Malik Moody, Hank Oehrke, Xavier Ortega, Jaime Quezada, Magali Torres, Juan Villagomez, Marisa Zavala.
