Members of the La Monte FBLA attended the District 10 Leadership Conference at the University of Central Missouri State on Feb. 4. At the conference, many students placed in the top 10 and five students qualified for the State Leadership Conference. Two students qualified for State in two events.
The top finishers are Jaden Harshner second place in Securities and Finance; Jaden Harshner and Tanner Martin first place in Banking and Financial Systems; Ana Pahua first place in Database and Design and third place in Introduction to Public Speaking; Aiden Knoernschild and Logan Mahin fifth place in Introduction to Business Presentation; Laim Kincaid third in Help Desk, third in Advertising, and fourth in Political Science; Johanna Arroyo, Yasmin Barajas, and Oxana Cardenas third place in Business Plan; and Laissey Bently and Maritza Martinez fourth place in publication design.
The conference included 31 schools and approximately 800 students, advisers, and guest judges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.