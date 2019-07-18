The Liberty Center Association for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St., will host a comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
Headliner Ryan Trickey performs all over the Midwest, combining clever observations with absurd over-analysis to tell super funny jokes.
Opening act Joe Nunnink is a comedian based in Kansas City who co-hosts the only daytime comedy show in Kansas City, “Hot Waffle.” He recently took first place in the Comedy Club of Kansas City’s 2019 Host Battle.
The show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit libertycentersedalia.com or call 660-827-3228.
