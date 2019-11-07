The following students were recently named to the Lincoln R-2 Elementary Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Principal’s A Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Riley Beebe, Charlee Bell, Kolbee Driskell, Corbin Gilmore, Braeden Ferguson, Parker Hufford, Grayson Rutherford, Molly Strozewski, Savanna Winkler.
Fifth Grade: Skylar Arbuckle, Isaac Brown, Katy Cook, Emarie Eckhoff, Greenlea Harms, Ceanna Johnson, Chance Koll, Colton Reedy, Hannah Rose.
Sixth Grade: John Cramer, Benjamin Eckhoff, Samantha Gardner, Ethan Goosen, Rebekah Helland, Keara Johnson, Bogan Lines, Amarillo Martinez, Addison Monteer, Delaney Monteer, Dawson Parrot, Dalmon Salmons.
Regular B Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Cheston Adams, Eli Adams, Ryleigh Bain, Hadley Denny, Halo Harvey, Moriah Helland, Colton Hercules, Skyler Hunt, Hayden Johnson, Lillian Johnson, Fallon McCullough, Blake Michael, Michael Neumann, Hayden Roth, Leahna Salde, Jacob Spicer, Aiden Spies, Braelynn Stapleton, James Treece, Brittany Wilson.
Fifth Grade: Adele Anderson, Reed Bagley, Lexi Beebe, Eden Eichler, Westin Eifert, Aurora Fenner-Harms, Brilee Hyde, Brendan Mathis, Layne Nienhueser, Izabella Schierholz, Seth Spurr, Gabriel Torres.
Sixth Grade: Xander Cole, Breanna Crawford, Emalee Hamilton, Cadence Harvey, Dalton Jones, Joshua Kauffman, Turnner Kreisler, Zoe McCullough, Cade Rutherford, Landon Sassman, Kassidy Smith, Anthony Srader, Ethan Warner, Chevelle Weddle, Ashton Wolfe, Abigail Worthley.
