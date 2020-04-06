Windsor livestock auction market report for April 1
Receipts, 1,531 HD; 6.6% cows. Compared to last week’s light test, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $5 lower. Weigh cows traded mostly $3 to $5 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $158 to $185; 400 to 500 pounds, $151 to $176; 500 to 600 pounds, $143 to $173; 600 to 700 pounds, $121 to $157; 700 to 800 pounds, $110 to $138.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $104 to $124.50.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $95 to $156.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $140 to $164.25; 400 to 500 pounds, $130 ot $160.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $116 to $149; 600 to 700 pounds, $105 to $137; 700 to 800 pounds, $90 to $124.25; 800 to 900 pounds, $85 to $116.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $83 to $122.
Weigh cows bulk, $52 to $60; high dressing, $60 to $66.50; low dressing, $54 back; bulls bulk, $73 to $85.
