Windsor livestock auction market report for Feb. 12
Receipts, 2,009 HD; 4.8% cows.
Compared to last week all classes of steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Slaughter cows sold steady to strong.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $171 to $195; 400 to 500 pounds, $163 to $191; 500 to 600 pounds, $145 to $180.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $138 to $165; 700 to 800 pounds, $130 to $150; 800 to 900 pounds, $125 to $140.50.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $121 to $162.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $140 to $167; 400 to 500 pounds, $137 to $160; 500 to 600 pounds, $132 to $161; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $146; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to $135; 800 to 900 pounds, $108 to $126.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $105 to $136.
Weigh cows bulk, $52 to $58; high dressing, $55 to $66.50; low dressing, $45 back; bulls bulk, $81.50 to $86.
