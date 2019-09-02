Windsor livestock auction market report for Aug. 28
Receipts 1,372 HD; 7% cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to strong. Slaughter sold mostly steady to strong.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $170 to $196; 400 to 500 pounds, $158 to $188; 500 to 600 pounds, $145 to $178.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $137 to $161.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $128 to $144; 800 to 900 pounds, $121 to $144.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $110 to $161.
Heifers medium and small frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $148 to $168; 400 to 500 pounds, $137 to $165; 500 to 600 pounds, $134 to $154; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $149.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $117 to $139; 800 to 900 pounds, $113 to $130.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $100 to $137.
Weigh cows bulk, $52 to $65; high dressing, $62 to $75; low dressing, $54 back; bulls bulk, $80 to $95.
Rep sales: 15 black/white faced steers, 453 pounds, $188; 12 black steers, 503 pounds, $178.50; 22 black/white faced steers, 557 pounds, $170.25; 13 black steers, 605 pounds, $161.50; load black steers, 691 pounds, $154.75; 26 black/white faced steers, 704 pounds, $153.50; 15 black steers, 764 pounds, $148.50; 23 mixed steers, 771 pounds, $143.75; load black/red steers, 803 pounds, $144; 38 mixed steers, 818 pounds, $140.50; 32 black/white faced steers, 643, $156.50.
Package, black/white faced heifers, 408 pounds, $165; 12 black/white faced heifers, 439 pounds, $163; 11 black heifers, 495 pounds, $162, 10 mixed heifers, 514 pounds, $154; six mixed heifers, 612 pounds, $149; 28 mixed heifers, 638 pounds, $143 pounds, $143; 10 mixed heifers, 657 pounds, $145; 36 black heifers, 701 pounds, $139; 42 mixed heifers, 745 pounds, $133.50.
