Pictured during a reception hosted Aug. 12 during the 61st annual Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair are the Bentone County 2019 farm Family of the Year . Row one from left: Garrett, Grant, Michael, and Stephanie Louiselle. Row two: Kevin Roberts, Chairman, Missouri State Fair Commissioners; Rob Kallenbach, Int. Association Dean, Agriculture and Environmental Extension and Director, Commercial Agriculture; Todd Hays, Vice President, Missouri Farm Bureau; Blake Naughton, Associate Vice Chancellor for MU Extension and Engagement; Mark Wolfe, Director, Missouri State Fair; Chris Klenklen, Deputy Director, Missouri Department of Agriculture; seated Miss Chloe Momphard, Missouri State Fair Queen 2019.