As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, several local and state health professionals are encouraging residents to wear masks to help stop the spread of the virus.
“Masks are a major strategy for reducing the spread of the coronavirus,” explained Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin. “Early on, the CDC did not recommend mask-wearing in order to save very limited supplies of masks for health care providers who were exposed to known cases with the virus. At that time, many parts of the country had not yet experienced COVID-19 cases.
“The risk that someone would come into contact with a person who was positive was much lower,” she continued. “There has been a significant increase in the understanding of how the virus spreads and that a cloth face covering, not just a medical-grade mask, will assist with slowing the spread of virus particles if someone coughs, sneezes or speaks loudly.”
Bothwell Regional Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Fracica agreed.
“There’s really absolutely no doubt that mask use is quite important and that could have a major impact on slowing the spread of the disease,” he said. “It’s a type of thing where it’s relatively low cost and while I’m just as bothered by it as anybody else is, if you understand that that’s kind of our way...to prevent the amount of illness in the community to rise to the point where it will be necessary to slow down businesses or shut down businesses or go into a lockdown. That’s one of the most potent tools that we have to try to prevent that.”
Fracica cited a study published in The Philadelphia Inquirer which looked at new cases across states with varying mask policies over a period of time.
“They found that the places where the masks were mandatory in public, they actually had a 25% reduction over that time course whereas the other ones, the worst one, was masks being recommended but not required, those states in aggregate had an 80% increase over that period of time,” Fracica said.
He also explained that countries like South Korea, Japan and Singapore, where masks are worn frequently as a part of cultural norms, tended to have a much lower growth rate than countries where it is not part of normal practices like in Europe and North America.
Fracica explained it’s important for individuals who aren’t experiencing symptoms and are seemingly healthy to wear masks as well. Individuals can spread the virus for several days before the onset of symptoms. Individuals who never show symptoms but unknowingly have the virus can also spread it.
“Not only can you spread it without having symptoms, but in people who go on to develop symptoms the highest shedding of the virus tends to be in the couple of days before they start to feel sick,” he said. “That’s the problem…A person can have the best intentions, be feeling fine and be spreading the virus and have no clue that they’re doing that. That’s one of the reasons why masks are going to be useful.”
Masks can also play a role in helping protect the person wearing the mask to a degree, according to Fracica. He explained with almost every other infection, a “big component” of how ill individuals get has to do with their initial exposure. He said a small exposure of one or two virus particles would take a while for the virus to grow and infect a cell. On the other hand, a heavy exposure with millions of virus particles would give the virus “a huge head start.” He said a lighter exposure “almost certainly” helps the body’s natural ability to fight the infection.
“So even if the mask is not perfectly effective, what that increases is that it will delay the likelihood that the person gets it because if the person is wearing a mask, the chances that they’re going to get it is going to be smaller,” he continued. “Then if they do get it there is a good reason to believe that the exposure would be considerably less than if they were not wearing a mask and got a more massive exposure.”
Fracica said he believes this is one of the reasons some younger people with no risk factors are doing poorly because they probably had a large exposure. Fracica also cautioned those who are wanting to “get it over with” or assuming they will get it anyway and not taking precautions.
“I think that the dangerous thing about that is the less precautions you’re taking the greater the likelihood that you’re going to get a massive exposure,” he explained.
Fracica also said it is unclear whether an individual can contract the virus again but the medical community is continually finding out about new long-lasting negative health effects.
“Whether or not it’s a chronic neurological condition or a persistent, increased risk of clot formation and embolism,” Fracica said. “I’m very confident that over the next year or so we’re going to find that even people who had the virus and seemed to have recovered well from it may have long-lasting negative effects on their health that we haven fully appreciated yet.”
Both Fracica and Martin expressed frustration in the resistance they have seen from people about wearing masks. Fracica cited the way the country has pulled together before and made sacrifices like during World War II.
“That’s kind of the key, is that kind of each individual making a decision to pull together for the community,” Fracica said. “Even if they believe that they’re healthy and they believe that they’ve had no exposure and they believe that they have no risk, we only get where we need to get if the majority of people are wearing a mask the majority of the time…
“We have something that is so easy that can have a major impact,” he continued. “It just frustrates me and saddens me to see that people are resistant to doing what I would hope would be patriotic and wanting to help the country do better.”
Across the state, a coalition of state stakeholders is promoting “Mask Up Missouri” including the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, Missouri Association of Counties, Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Hospital Association, Missouri Nurses Association and Missouri State Medical Association. According to a press release, the goal “is to educate Missourians on the benefits of mask wearing to control the spread of COVID-19.”
The physicians and nurses who comprise the MSMA and the MNA have also joined together to urge Gov. Mike Parson to implement a statewide mask requirement for indoor spaces and for outdoor spaces where social distancing is difficult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.