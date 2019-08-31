A Sedalia man has been arrested on multiple charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and child molestation involving two children.
According to court documents, the Children’s Division received a hotline call Monday regarding a sexual assault involving an adult and a juvenile. A Sedalia police officer and Children’s Division workers went to a residence where Alejandro Alcala-Avala, 33, answered the door. Alcala-Avala later left the residence through a bedroom window while the officer and workers were speaking with the juveniles there.
In cursory interviews, the juveniles said Alcala-Avala had raped them both multiple times. One said it happened “all the time” and the other said it happened two to three times a month. They also said Alcala-Avala touched them without their clothes on. One juvenile said Alcala-Avala kept asking them to leave with him once they got older.
Alcala-Avala was later located and arrested at his place of work and was found to have a large amount of cash on his person. After being given his Miranda rights, he requested an attorney and was taken to the Pettis County Jail.
Through fingerprinting, it was discovered Alcala-Ayala had been using a false name and birthdate. It was also discovered he had been incarcerated for seven years on a federal drug charge and was deported in 2014 after he was released from federal custody. Contact was made with U.S. Immigration and Customs, according to a Sedalia Police Department press release. An ICE detainer and administrative warrant have been issued for him.
Alcala-Avala was charged with two counts of felony first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape to a person less than 14 years old, three counts of felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy deviate sexual intercourse to a person less than 14 years old, and three counts of child molestation.
Court records state he is considered a flight risk due to him fleeing the residence, the large amount of cash found on his person, and his past federal charges and deportation, so he is being held at the Pettis County Jail on no bond.
