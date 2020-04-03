Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Cobie Zane Auxier, 21, of Smithton, to Ivy Lorraine Gerardy, 19, of Overland Park, Kansas;
Herbert Mason Meek III, 43, to Samantha Maureen Marriott, 43, both of Otterville;
Dylan Taylor Allen, 28, to Destiny Paige Armstrong, 24, both of Clifton City;
Timothy Michael Holland, 33, to Destiny Dawn Rose, 30, both of Sedalia;
Nicolaus Alan Appling, 26, to Allison Ruth Bouslaugh, 22, of Sedalia.
Cody Garrett Fears, 21, to Maurie Elaine Gangluff, 21, both of Knob Noster;
Ivan Ivanovich Khorovets, 27, of Sedalia, to Karyna Pavlivna Kuzia, 24, of Green Ridge;
Shawn Gordon Spencer, 45, to Traci Renee Rabourn, 36, both of Sedalia.
