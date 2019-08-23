Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Jay Mark Wagler, 22, of Stratford, Ontario, to Emily Rose Brubaker, 23, of La Monte;
Jose Alfredo Portillio Ortega, 40, to Ambar Dawn Comfort, 27, both of Sedalia;
Daniel Ray Guier, 29, to Alecia Sue Anderson, 30, both of Sedalia;
Pedro Marcos Gonzalez, 20, to Natalia Waldo, 18, both of Sedalia;
Rafael Lara Montano, 26, to Viridiana Espinoza Murillo, 20, both of Sedalia;
Kyle Eugene Comfort, 51, to Spring Ellen Allison, 43, both of Green Ridge;
Cory James Draper, 29, to Jolene Renee Landsberg, 28, both of Sedalia;
Austin James Meyer, 21, to Camille Ann Carminucci, 20, both of La Monte;
Hayden Taylor Stringer, 24, to Amanda Breeanne Hinrichs, 24, both of Centerview.
