Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Oscar Gonzalez, 65, to Diana Martinez Aleman, 33, both of Sedalia;
Joshua Miller Fairchild, 33, to Rebecca Lynn Schacht, 28, both of Mora;
George Washington Beatty II, 29, to Emily Dawn Walker, 24, both of Marshall;
John Daniel Bates, 34, to Ashley Marie Peck, 30, both of Sedalia;
Kenneth Charles Schuber, 38, to Susan Renee Tucker, 43, both of Ionia;
Mark Alexander Hruska, 29, to Kami Marie Wolf, 29, both of Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.