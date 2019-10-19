Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Donald Gene Schroeder, 74, of Hughesville, to Mary Evelyn Stevens, 75, of Sedalia;
Shane Michael Borgmeyer, 30, to Kathryn Elizabeth Petersen, 27, both of Sedalia;
Emily Michelle Timby, 20, to Cheyanne Emma Means, 20, both of Knob Noster;
Anatoliy Victorvich Kulyabin, 38, of Sedalia, to Liubov Selezen, 40, of Green Ridge;
Bailey Wayne Bardin, 20, of Green Ridge, to Jessica Nicole Campell, 23, of Sedalia;
Ned Everett Lindstrom III, 37, to Brittany Dawn Zimmerschied, 29, of Mora;
Fredrick James Ray Hill, 46, to Jennifer Lynn Banning, 39, both of Sedalia;
Zachary Allen Kronk, 23, to Nikkolle Marie Warren, 20, both of Sedalia;
Kevin Lyn Knox, 20, of Sedalia, to Michelle Dawn Eigsti, 17, of Hughesville.
