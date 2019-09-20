Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Tyler Ray Hice, 26, to Jessica Rose Kleine, 21, both of Sedalia;
William Kenneth Schilb III, 50, to Janis Lorraine Welch, 60, both of Sedalia;
Seth William Shaffer, 25, of La Monte, to Brooklyn Jane Jackson, 24, of Warrensburg;
Norman Scott Bottcher, 55, to Rebekah D. Oehrke, 44, both of Sedalia;
Austin Lee Blackburn, 29, to Tyler Ann Emerson, 25, both of Sedalia;
Aaron Dean Long, 26, to Andrea Nicole Moore, 27, both of Kansas City;
Steven Michael Clark, 23, to Christopher Dawn Ayers, 31, both of Sedalia;
Bryan Henderson Phillips, 39, to Jonna Noel Dawson, 37, both of Sedalia;
Jeffrey Anothony Freitas Jr., 24, to Sarah Clayton Edwards, 24, both of Sedalia;
McKenzie Marcus Knuth, 24, to Lauren Denise Helmig, 23, both of Stover;
Zakhar Tikhonov, 19, to Nailya Ishmukhametova, 19, both of Sedalia;
Johnathan James Walters, 34, to Patricia Marie Brame, 37, both of Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.