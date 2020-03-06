According to the proclamation, “athletic trainers have a long history of providing quality health care for athletes and those engaged in physical activity based on specific tasks, knowledge and skills acquired through their nationally regulated education processes. Athletic trainers provide: prevention of injuries, recognition, evaluation and aggressive treatment, rehabilitation, health care administration, education and guidance and compassionate care for all.”
The National Athletic Trainers’ Association represents and supports 44,000 members of the athletic training profession employed in many settings including: professional sports colleges and universities, high schools, clinics and hospitals, corporate and industrial settings, performing arts and military branches.
“Leading organizations concerned with athletic training and healthcare have joined together in a common desire to raise public awareness of the importance of the athletic training profession and to emphasize the importance of quality health care within the aforementioned settings,” the proclamation states. “The effort will improve healthcare for athletes and those engaged in physical activity and promote athletic trainers as health professionals.”
Mayor John Kehde proclaimed the month of March as National Athletic Training Month in Sedalia and urges all to learn more about the importance of athletic training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.