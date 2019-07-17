The Robert Woolery Sr. Memorial Pow Wow will be hosted Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Agriculture Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Friday will begin with a dance at 7 p.m.; Saturday, there will be a Gourd Dance at 1 p.m., an Intertribal Dance from 3 to 5 p.m. and a Grand Entry Dance at 7 p.m.; dancing Sunday will begin at 1 p.m.
Admission, parking and entertainment are free. The event is provided by the Native American Council for Cultural Awareness.
