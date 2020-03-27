In response to the COVID-19 pandemic which is creating the loss of jobs, the Missouri Arts Council is reaching out to the state’s art organizations and individual artists with information on funding for operational support.
“The COVID-19 situation is evolving hour by hour,” a recent MAC release states. “We are closely watching local and national developments.”
MAC Executive Director Michael Donovan, who is now working from home due to the pandemic, spoke with the Democrat on Friday by phone.
“We have over 550 grants a year,” he noted. “We reach a great many, if not all the arts organizations in the state. And, of course, many other organizations that are supporting the arts with programming as well.
“There’s certainly cities and universities and schools and churches and other agencies that are supporting the arts,” he continued. “Or using the arts to reach their community. So, our funds reach a wide area range of organizations in communities across the state.”
Donovan said he began receiving calls around March 4 from organizations that were closing art programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were worried about funding.
“Within a few days we started putting information on the website about the resources that were available to them,” he noted. “What we could do in the event that they couldn’t fund art through a program with their money.
“But as time went on it became apparent that wasn’t going to be sufficient,” he continued. “The restrictions that we traditionally had using state and federal money started to be relaxed. So, we came back and issued a note yesterday (Thursday) saying you can use our funds if you are an arts organization.”
Funding can be used for “operational support” as long as the money is matched even if the organization is unable to conduct the program this year, Donovan explained.
“It’s important for us to be able to provide stability and sustainable support to these organizations,” he said.
Information provided by MAC offers general funding, resources and information pertinent to “arts and culture organizations” as well as for individual artists.
“As the COVID-19 virus continues to impact the world, the stability and sustainability of arts organizations in Missouri are of paramount importance to the Missouri Arts Council,” MAC said in a statement on Thursday. “To help organizations weather this crisis, we are changing our FY2020 annual Project Grants made to Missouri arts organizations into Operating Support Grants.
“This change takes effect immediately for eligible organizations that are funded in FY2020. It will allow these organizations to use their Missouri Arts Council funding for operations as well as for their original projects,” MAC continued. “If your project was canceled or postponed past the end of FY2020 on June 30, 2020, you may use the funds towards eligible expenses for support of your arts organization.”
MAC is no longer accepting applications for FY2020 Express Grant programs but FY2021 (July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021) grants will occur on the regular schedule, with Express Project Grant applications available in April. Donovan noted that grant does not apply to non-arts organizations. He added that at this time MAC couldn’t extend operational support to non-arts organizations, municipalities, universities, schools and churches.
“Fortunately, the majority of the grants have been invoiced,” he added. “So, that’s a good thing. “We expect this is going to be an issue for a lot of organizations. Either logistically or economically.
“So, we’ve extended this consideration to the arts organizations that are funded with our annual grants for 20-21,” he continued. “We also understand the federal government is providing packages that will provide some relief that will also be applicable to non-profit organizations.”
He added Gov. Mike Parson has declared a State of Emergency that will allow small businesses access to Small Business Association Disaster Relief Funds.
“At this time, we’re also working on a program that will provide small funds to individual artists,” Donovan said. “We will announce this in the next week or so.
“This could impact several dozen artists, with a small amount, they would be able to apply towards losses,” he continued. “Because many of them are losing jobs because of this. And it’s directly affecting their ability to support themselves.”
Established as a state agency in 1965, the Missouri Arts Council is a division of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. The council is funded through the Missouri General Assembly, Missouri Cultural Trust, and National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, visit www.missouriartscouncil.org/covid-19.
