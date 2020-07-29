The following area students were recently named to the Missouri University of Science and Technology honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Bunceton: Lucas Gerke.
California: Hayden Green, Dania Isidro, Aaron Spillars.
Clinton: Thomas Dehart, Preston Walden.
Green Ridge: Ryan Dove.
Lexington: Morgen Nicodemus.
Marshall: Sarah Bentley, Logan Davis.
Montrose: Grady Georgiatzemeyer.
Odessa: Serra Crowley.
Sedalia: Jacob Bergman, Ethan Hisle, Akaycia Mather, Jacob Sanchez, David Wester.
Sweet Springs: Elizabeth Pomerenke.
Warrensburg: Mark Anderson, Sean Anderson, Brett Ballard, Zachary Copus, Ryan Duffendack, Caeley Nuss, Robert Richner, Elizabeth Smith, Joshua Sterling, Noah Weyrauch, Kayla Yates.
Warsaw: Dallas Larsen, Tanner Wilson.
Windsor: Mason Briggs.
