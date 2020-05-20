The recipients of the 2020 Glenn Dolence Leadership Awards have been announced by Missouri Southern State University.
Student Services and Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern sponsor the awards, which are presented to graduating students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership skills on campus and who have made a difference in the areas of campus organizations, student employment, student services or athletics.
Spring 2020 honorees include Chance Johnson, nursing, of Sedalia.
The awards are named in honor of Dr. Glenn D. Dolence, former vice president for Student Services at Missouri Southern, who retired from MSSU in 1996 after 27 years of service and was a founding member of the Golden Crest Circle of ODK. He later served as mayor of Webb City and has held a variety of other posts in the community.
