The MU Extension Pettis County Office will host a Native Warm Season Grass Management workshop at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in the basement meeting room at FCS Financial in Sedalia. Lunch will be provided.
Dr. Pat Keyser, Director of the University of Tennessee Center for Native Grassland Management, will present about native warm season grass establishment and long-term native warm season grass management for grazing and hay production. Dave Niebruegge with Missouri Department of Conservation will talk about managing native warm season grasses for wildlife conservation, Ryan Peck with Natural Resource Conservation Service will talk about federal and state cost-share programs, and Dr. Todd Lorenz will talk about nitrogen fertility research on novel endophyte tall fescue.
Registration is due by Jan. 17 by calling the Pettis County Extension Center at 660-827-0591.
