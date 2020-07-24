New books at the Sedalia Public Library for July 25.
Fiction
“Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno Garcia.
“Sex and Vanity,” by Kevin Kwan.
“Home Before Dark,” by Riley Sager.
“The Lost and Found Bookshop,” by Susan Wiggs.
“Rodham,” by Curtis Sittenfeld.
“After Sundown,” by Linda Howard.
“One Last Lie,” by Paul Doiron.
“The Black Swan of Paris,” by Karen Robards.
“Peace Talks,” by Jim Butcher.
Nonfiction
“My Times, My Town,” by Walt Bodine.
“I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To,” by Loni Love.
“Exercise of Power,” by Robert M. Gates.
“Dead Reckoning,” by Dick Lehr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.