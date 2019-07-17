OATS Transit, a Missouri-based transportation provider, is rolling out new procedures designed to make scheduling trips and dispatching buses more efficient. For the last 48 years, local residents and drivers have dedicated hundreds of hours answering phones and taking reservations for trips.
Beginning July 23, anyone needing to schedule a ride will need to call the OATS Transit Sedalia Office to schedule a trip. Individuals in Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, St. Clair, Saline and Vernon counties can call the local office at 660-827-2611 or 800-276-6287 to schedule a ride. Rides must be scheduled in advance. Schedules can be found at www.oatstransit.org, then click on Bus Schedules or by calling the local office.
