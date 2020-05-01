Missouri State Fair officials announced Wednesday their decision to extend off-season event cancellations through May 31.
“Locally in Pettis County, COVID-19 numbers continue to increase daily putting the Missouri State Fairgrounds in a different situation than many cities and counties across Missouri,” a post on the State Fair’s Facebook page states. “We have been working closely with our city, county, and state leaders to make decisions regarding our off-season events.
“Due to the recommended precautions outlined in Phase 1 of the (Show Me Strong) Recovery Plan such as social distancing, infection precaution measures, and proper hygiene protocols, the number and growth of COVID-19 cases in Pettis County, and the nature of the events hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, we have made the difficult decision to extend our event cancellations through May 31.”
According to Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe, the decision to cancel events and remain closed to the public was not made lightly.
“This requires the cancellation of eight additional events, a total of 51 since March 18,” Wolfe said via email Wednesday. “Information received from county health officials, and the precautions outlined in the first phase of the Show Me Strong Recovery plan made it clear that it’s just too soon to return to hosting events on the fairgrounds. When making the decision to remain closed to off-season events, the health and safety of our staff, customers and the Sedalia area community had to come first.”
Although the grounds remain closed for now to the public, the fair staff continues to make plans for the 2020 State Fair.
“Fair staff is moving forward with plans for the fair,” Wolfe said. “The fair’s commission, staff, exhibitors and fair fans are still hopeful that our fair will be able to occur in August, and we want to be ready.”
Part of that preparation is a number of construction projects underway on the fairgrounds.
Work schedules and deadlines for the various projects were built around the off-season event schedule. According to Wolfe, construction companies will not be negatively impacted by this decision.
Projects scheduled for this year include:
• New Exhibitor Campground: This is an expansion to the current exhibitor campground on the east side of Clarendon Road. About 140 new sites will be added, which Wolfe commented will be “a great help in accommodating our livestock exhibitors during the fair.”
• Upgrades to West Campground: A continuation of a project that was started in 2018. Once completed, the entire public campground will be upgraded to 50 amp electrical sites. This final phase includes the blue, white and brown sections of the camping facilities.
• Inner Reserve Campground: The project includes electrical upgrades to the existing campsites on the east side of Clarendon Road north of the Mathewson Exhibition Center.
• Electrical upgrades to the Swine Pavilion.
• Roofing projects for Horse Barns A-G.
• Roof replacement and building renovation at the Sheep Pavilion.
• Construction of a new pavilion near South Limit Avenue just north of the Centennial Gate funded in part by a donation from Nucor.
During the 2019 Missouri General Assembly’s Legislative Session, the Missouri State Fair received approximately $8.5 million for capital improvement projects and maintenance and repair. The funding is one of the largest appropriations to the Fair in recent history.
Fair officials noted they will continue to work with event promoters to reschedule, refund, and/or cancel any off-season events affected.
The Mathewson Exhibition Center will remain closed for walking through May 31 as will public campgrounds. The Missouri State Fair Administration Office will remain staffed during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
