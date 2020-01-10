Editor's note: This article has been updated to add more information about requested charges.
A man was arrested early Friday afternoon after stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase.
Joshua M. Larsen, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested Friday after committing a string of vehicle thefts and leading deputies on a vehicle and foot chase with a knife.
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office received notice from the State Fair Community College school resource deputy that a vehicle had been stolen from a campus parking lot around noon Friday, according to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond.
“Shortly after that, we had a sighting of the vehicle at the Country Club, west of Sedalia out of West 16th Street,” Bond told the Democrat.
Larsen then led law enforcement on a pursuit into Sedalia including 10th Street, Thompson Boulevard and West Broadway Boulevard, according to Bond. A Pettis County deputy who was on his way to La Monte assisted in the pursuit. The deputy’s vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing into each other in the 3300 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Bond said he was unsure of who struck who at the time of the interview.
“Then the person bailed out here (at the site of the crash). We had a foot chase that went into the W-K parking lot and went across to Panera Bread,” Bond said. “We got him in custody in the JCPenny’s parking lot. He was in possession of a knife which has been recovered. The suspect has been arrested and is going to receive medical treatment and be transported to the Pettis County Jail.”
Deputies requested a WRAP device since Larsen was combative, according to Bond. It is a device used by law enforcement to “kind of cocoon them so they can’t resist and fight,” Bond explained.
Bond later told the Democrat the department had discovered through further investigation Larsen had been stealing other vehicles in town throughout the day.
“This has been kind of a serial type of an operation,” Bond said. “He stole a vehicle from one place and left it at another. Stole another from there and took it to where this vehicle was stolen. So he’s on quite a crime spree today.”
Bond reported the sheriff’s office has requested charges of two counts of armed robbery, three counts of tampering, resisting arrest, and property damage.
